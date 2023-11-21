Niagara Falls man facing 1st-degree murder charge following shooting at Aurora home
Posted November 21, 2023 8:11 am.
Last Updated November 21, 2023 8:28 am.
A man from Niagara Falls is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting at a home in York Region earlier this year.
York Regional Police were called to a house on Stubbs Lane, near Wellington and Leslie streets, in Aurora around 12:15 p.m. on June 12.
Officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A police spokesperson told CityNews at the time that a suspect entered the home and shot occupants inside, noting that the shooting appeared to be targeted.
The deceased victim was identified as 38-year old Mohammad-Saeid Boubash.
On November 15, investigators charged 37-year-old Michael Magee, of Niagara Falls, with first-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing.