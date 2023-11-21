Niagara Falls man facing 1st-degree murder charge following shooting at Aurora home

York Regional Police Cruiser

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 21, 2023 8:11 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 8:28 am.

A man from Niagara Falls is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting at a home in York Region earlier this year.

York Regional Police were called to a house on Stubbs Lane, near Wellington and Leslie streets, in Aurora around 12:15 p.m. on June 12.

Officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson told CityNews at the time that a suspect entered the home and shot occupants inside, noting that the shooting appeared to be targeted.

The deceased victim was identified as 38-year old Mohammad-Saeid Boubash.

On November 15, investigators charged 37-year-old Michael Magee, of Niagara Falls, with first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road,...

21m ago

Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto
Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto

The drive home could be a slippery one for commuters northwest of Toronto with a freezing rain warning in effect for some areas. Environment Canada issued the warning for Caledon, Orangeville, and Shelburne,...

20m ago

Inflation slowed to 3.1% in October, Statistics Canada says
Inflation slowed to 3.1% in October, Statistics Canada says

Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September. The agency published its consumer price index for October this morning,...

breaking

11m ago

Canadians to get update on federal finances, new housing measures in budget update
Canadians to get update on federal finances, new housing measures in budget update

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to present the traditional fall update on Canada's finances — a fiscal blueprint that's expected to include measures aimed at getting more homes built.  A...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road,...

21m ago

Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto
Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto

The drive home could be a slippery one for commuters northwest of Toronto with a freezing rain warning in effect for some areas. Environment Canada issued the warning for Caledon, Orangeville, and Shelburne,...

20m ago

Inflation slowed to 3.1% in October, Statistics Canada says
Inflation slowed to 3.1% in October, Statistics Canada says

Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September. The agency published its consumer price index for October this morning,...

breaking

11m ago

Canadians to get update on federal finances, new housing measures in budget update
Canadians to get update on federal finances, new housing measures in budget update

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to present the traditional fall update on Canada's finances — a fiscal blueprint that's expected to include measures aimed at getting more homes built.  A...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

14h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

15h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

More Videos