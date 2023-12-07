breaking

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A file photo of a Toronto Police Service cruiser
A file photo of a Toronto Police Service cruiser. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted December 7, 2023 1:41 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 1:56 pm.

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto’s St. Clair West Village.

Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive near Dufferin Street just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the woman was hit at a crosswalk and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene.

The area is closed to traffic for the investigation.

No further details have been released.

Top Stories

Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

3h ago

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

27m ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. That's according to the auditor general's annual report published...

1h ago

CBC head Catherine Tait summoned to committee over job cuts, executive bonuses
CBC head Catherine Tait summoned to committee over job cuts, executive bonuses

MPs are calling CBC head Catherine Tait to testify about her announcement the public broadcaster would cut 10 per cent of its workforce while not ruling out bonuses for executives. The House of Commons...

1h ago

