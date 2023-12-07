breaking
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Posted December 7, 2023 1:41 pm.
Last Updated December 7, 2023 1:56 pm.
A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto’s St. Clair West Village.
Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive near Dufferin Street just before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the woman was hit at a crosswalk and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene.
The area is closed to traffic for the investigation.
No further details have been released.