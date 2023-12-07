Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto’s St. Clair West Village.

Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive near Dufferin Street just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the woman was hit at a crosswalk and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene.

The area is closed to traffic for the investigation.

No further details have been released.