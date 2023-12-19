A look at recent deadly earthquakes in China

In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search a collapsed building in Caotan village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County in Haidong City, northwestern China's Qinghai Province on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. An overnight earthquake killed multiple people in a cold and mountainous region in northwestern China, the country's state media reported Tuesday.(Zhang Hongxiang/Xinhua via AP) Xinhua

By The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 6:09 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 6:12 am.

BEIJING (AP) — An earthquake that killed more than 120 people in China this week was the country’s deadliest in nearly a decade.

Earthquakes happen most frequently in western China on the Tibetan Plateau or its fringes.

Sichuan province in the southwest has had several large quakes including by far the deadliest one in recent years in 2008, which killed nearly 90,000 people. The collapse of schools and other buildings led to a yearslong effort to rebuild using more quake-resistant materials.

Other deadly earthquakes have struck in Yunnan province to the south of Sichuan and in Qinghai and Gansu provinces.

Here’s a list of major recent earthquakes:

— May 2008: A magnitude 7.9 earthquake leaves nearly 90,000 people dead or missing and presumed dead in Sichuan province.

— April 2010: A magnitude 7.1 earthquake kills 2,698 people in Qinghai province.

April 2013: A magnitude 7.0 earthquake kills 196 people in Sichuan.

— July 2013: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake kills 95 people in Gansu province.

Aug. 2014: A magnitude 6.1 earthquake kills 617 people in Yunnan province.

Sept. 2022: A magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 93 people in Sichuan.

Dec. 2023: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake kills at least 126 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

14h ago

Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing
Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who stabbed someone several times in the back in Scarborough last October. Officers were called to the Kingston and Galloway roads area on Wednesday,...

11h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA
Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA

It was a mild and rainy start to the work week, but it felt a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with gusty flurries hitting parts of the Greater Toronto Area through the overnight and into Tuesday...

updated

22m ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

10h ago

