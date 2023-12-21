Green Christmas expected in Toronto as winter officially arrives tonight

pine tree
(Photo by Roman Trofimiuk)

By Laura Carney and Patricia D'Cunha

Posted December 21, 2023 8:36 am.

Winter officially arrives Thursday night but there won’t be a winter wonderland in Toronto this Christmas.

It is expected to be a calm, snow-free start to the season across the GTA as the winter solstice begins at 10:27 p.m. ET. The low will be near -4 C under partly cloudy skies.

A mix of sun and cloud will greet the first full day of winter on Friday, with a high of 1 C.

“Conditions are pretty quiet for the next couple of days. We have the chance of showers on Saturday,” CityNews weather specialist Denise Andreacchi said.

Then on Sunday, which is Christmas Eve, Santa won’t need the extra winter gear while making stops in the city because we are in for a green Christmas. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 4 C.

The mild weather continues on Christmas Day with a high near 6 C and no snow in the forecast.

David Phillips, chief climatologist at Environment Canada, says the rest of Canada will also see a green Christmas since most of the country has been unusually dry and warm this year. However, he warns Canadians are likely to face serious winter conditions as the season progresses.

Toronto opens new respite centre as winter arrives

A new 24-hour respite centre is set to open Thursday at the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place, which will welcome 40 people experiencing homelessness each day, between now and Dec. 26.

The City says this will be done through referrals, and once it is fully operational, it will have the capacity for around 240 people.

The respite site, which will remain open until March, was announced as part of the City’s updated winter services plan to help vulnerable people get out of the cold this season.

With files from CityNews staff and The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store...

2h ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

24m ago

Mayor Chow, Trudeau to make major Toronto housing announcement today
Mayor Chow, Trudeau to make major Toronto housing announcement today

A significant announcement is expected from Toronto's mayor and the prime minister on Thursday as the city continues to deal with a housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by...

31m ago

Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims
Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims

Hate crimes in Toronto are occurring at an alarming rate as Toronto police release another set of staggering statistics showing Muslim and Jewish communities continue to be targeted. "This is a kind...

10h ago

Top Stories

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store...

2h ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

24m ago

Mayor Chow, Trudeau to make major Toronto housing announcement today
Mayor Chow, Trudeau to make major Toronto housing announcement today

A significant announcement is expected from Toronto's mayor and the prime minister on Thursday as the city continues to deal with a housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by...

31m ago

Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims
Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims

Hate crimes in Toronto are occurring at an alarming rate as Toronto police release another set of staggering statistics showing Muslim and Jewish communities continue to be targeted. "This is a kind...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

14h ago

2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

14h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

14h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

15h ago

1:48
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA

The suspect was being investigated for a previous stabbing in Scarborough of an off-duty police officer when they took off evading arrest.

16h ago

More Videos