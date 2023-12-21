Matthew Boswell’s mandate as competition commissioner renewed for another two years

Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell takes part in Canada's Competition Summit hosted by the Competition Bureau Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 21, 2023 3:02 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 3:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is reappointing Matthew Boswell as the commissioner of competition for a two-year term.

Boswell, who was first appointed as commissioner in 2019, was slated to finish his term at the end of February.

A news release published Wednesday says his reappointment comes as the federal government looks to fulfill its promise of a comprehensive modernization of the country’s competition law. 

The Liberals have made several amendments to the Competition Act over the last couple of years, but the changes still fall short of what the Competition Bureau has recommended to the government.

Boswell, who has been at the bureau since 2011, has been a vocal advocate for reforming the law and has called for a “whole-of-government” approach to unlock more competition across the economy.

During his tenure, the bureau notably tried to block the Rogers-Shaw merger from going ahead, but lost the case in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

