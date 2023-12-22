Second suspect in Scarborough carjacking arrested

Police have arrested a second man in connection with an early-morning carjacking and robbery in Scarborough earlier this month.

Investigators say a man was driving his car in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Consumers Road on Dec. 15 when around 3 a.m. he was bumped from behind by another vehicle. When the man pulled over, four masked suspects emerged and approached his vehicle. One of the suspects forced open the car’s door and demanded his car while assaulting the driver. He was then physically removed from the vehicle and robbed of personal items. Two of the suspects then drove off in the man’s car while the other two fled in another vehicle.

Later that same day the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force (PCJTF) was able to track down both vehicles in Brampton and officers conducted a high-risk takedown around 3:30 p.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle managed to escape while the other suspect was arrested following a foot chase. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Toronto.

Marsih Mohamed, 24, of Whitby was charged with robbery with violence, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime of over $5,000, along with four other related offences.

On Friday, Dec. 22, members of the PCJTF went to a home in Mississauga where a second suspect was arrested without incident.

Mehkash Sohal, 21, of Mississauga has been charged with robbery with violence, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The investigation and search for two other suspects continue.