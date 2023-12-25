Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy
Posted December 25, 2023 4:56 pm.
Last Updated December 25, 2023 4:57 pm.
A man has been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Christmas day.
Emergency crews were called to the corner of Yonge and Charles streets at around 3:45 p.m. after the victim walked into a pharmacy looking for help.
A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said the victim was in serious, but stable condition.
In an update on social media, Toronto police officers said it’s believed the incident happened at a parking lot on Charles Street.
As of Monday afternoon, investigators didn’t release suspect information.
STABBING: UPDATE
Yonge St + Charles St
– Police are on scene investigating
– Scene located at a parking lot on Charles St. East
– The victim has been transported to hospital via emergency run with serious injuries
– Yonge St is closed from Irwin to Bloor
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 25, 2023