Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy

A man has been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Christmas day.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Yonge and Charles streets at around 3:45 p.m. after the victim walked into a pharmacy looking for help.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said the victim was in serious, but stable condition.

In an update on social media, Toronto police officers said it’s believed the incident happened at a parking lot on Charles Street.

As of Monday afternoon, investigators didn’t release suspect information.