Uber driver charged after sexually assaulting passenger in Whitby

Durham police have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his Uber services.

On Sunday, police responded to a sexual assault call in the area of Taunton Road and Garden Street in Whitby.

The female victim was reportedly sexually assaulted by a male driving for Uber as she was being taken back to her home

Anees Ashraf, 32, from Whitby, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.

Police believe the accused may still be continuing to offer ride share services under different apps. Investigators are in contact with the companies, but want to warn the public to ensure there are no further victims.