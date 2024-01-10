Liberal MPs split on Canada supporting, condemning genocide hearings against Israel

Liberal MPs are expressing a range of views on how Canada should respond to South Africa's attempt to have Israel prosecuted for genocide for its actions in the Gaza Strip. A view of the Peace Palace which houses the World Court is shown in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sept. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Peter Dejong Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 10, 2024 12:11 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Liberal members of Parliament are divided about the position Canada should take on a push by South Africa to have Israel prosecuted for genocide for its war in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice will start hearing a case Thursday in which South Africa argues that Israel’s widespread bombardment of Gaza and siege on the Palestinians living there “are genocidal in character.”

South Africa says Israel has expressed a “clear intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a group” and says statements by Israeli officials are evidence of a genocidal intent.

Israel responded “with disgust” to the allegations, saying they are groundless.

The Canadian government has not expressed a position on the case but later today the Palestinian ambassador and South Africa’s high commissioner in Ottawa will both publicly call for Canada to back the genocide argument.

Liberal MP Salma Zahid agrees arguing Israel is violating international law, while Liberal MPs Marco Mendicino and Anthony Housefather both say the court application is “baseless and unconscionable” because Israel is trying to prevent Hamas militants from repeating its gruesome attack last October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

59m ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

1h ago

Brampton man charged after $6.5M in cocaine found in commercial truck trying to enter Canada
Brampton man charged after $6.5M in cocaine found in commercial truck trying to enter Canada

A Brampton man is facing charges after police and border agents seized more than 500 lbs. of cocaine at a Niagara border crossing. In a release, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP...

1h ago

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

59m ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

1h ago

Brampton man charged after $6.5M in cocaine found in commercial truck trying to enter Canada
Brampton man charged after $6.5M in cocaine found in commercial truck trying to enter Canada

A Brampton man is facing charges after police and border agents seized more than 500 lbs. of cocaine at a Niagara border crossing. In a release, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP...

1h ago

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

18h ago

2:33
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor

Emergency room doctors say wait times in Ontario have never been longer. Richard Southern with how that could be putting patients at risk.

19h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

23h ago

2:17
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting

Peel Regional Police say the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub on New Years Eve was an 'innocent bystander'. Brandon Rowe reports on the investigation.

23h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

More Videos