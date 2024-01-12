Why are Canada’s passenger trains so slow?

An eastbound Via Rail train leaves the station in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto, on April 11, 2022
An eastbound Via Rail train leaves the station in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto, on April 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Richard Buchan

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted January 12, 2024 8:12 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, if you compare us to similar countries, it’s an embarrassment. Other nations have high-speed rail corridors shuttling thousands of people across distances between cities at speeds of up to 300 km/h. They are fast, sleek and almost always on time. Even the United States, which hasn’t bothered to do much of anything with its vast resources, has better, faster trains than we do.

If you ride Via Rail on its busiest corridors, you’re planning for a delay — or at least, you should be. The trains and tracks we’re using now haven’t changed much in decades. If anything, thanks to more traffic, they’ve gotten slower. 

Gabrielle Drolet wrote about Canada’s train system in Mainsonnneauve magazine. She said it’s not just about the time spent travelling, it’s also about cost.

“Depending on when you book and how lucky or unlucky you get, the cost can be comparable if not higher to take the train than to fly” says Drolet. 

Canada has had many opportunities to fix our nearly-broken passenger rail system. We’ve even made real plans to do it. So why hasn’t it happened?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

1h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue around...

breaking

1h ago

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

updated

59m ago

U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support
U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support

OTTAWA — U.S. and British forces, with the support of Canada and other allies, attacked more than a dozen sites used by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday.  President Joe Biden says the...

3h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

1h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue around...

breaking

1h ago

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

updated

59m ago

U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support
U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support

OTTAWA — U.S. and British forces, with the support of Canada and other allies, attacked more than a dozen sites used by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday.  President Joe Biden says the...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

14h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

14h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

15h ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

15h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

20h ago

More Videos