Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement

A view of lava as the volcano erupts near Grindavík, Iceland, Sunday
In this photo provided by Civil Protection taken from the Coast Guard's helicopter, a view of lava as the volcano erupts near Grindavík, Iceland, Sunday, Jan. 14. 2024. (Icelandic Civil Protection via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2024 5:26 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2024 8:36 am.

A volcano erupted in southwestern Iceland Sunday for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock toward a nearby settlement.

The eruption just before 8 a.m. came after a swarm of earthquakes near the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. The community was evacuated overnight.

A crack opened near homes just a few hours later and moved to the community’s outskirts.

“Right now, a new fissure opened south of the first fissure from this morning,” Iceland’s Met office said in a statement. “The new crack is just outside the town limits.”

The 3,800 residents of Grindavik were previously evacuated from their homes in November following a series of earthquakes that led to cracks and openings in the earth between the town and Sýlingarfell, a small mountain to the north. The nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa — one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions — also closed temporarily. The volcano eventually erupted on Dec. 18.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes on Dec. 22. In the weeks since then, defensive walls had been placed around the volcano in hopes of directing the magma away from the community. But the walls of the barriers built north of Grindavik have been breached and lava is on the move toward the community, the meteorological office said.

“This continues to surprise us,” Benedikt Ófeigsson at the Icelandic Meteorological Office told Iceland’s RUV television. “Things were slowing down after the eruption started, but about half an hour or an hour ago they started to pick up speed again. We are no longer seeing a slowdown in the town.”

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and closed airspace over parts of Europe.

But Sunday’s eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, isn’t expected to release large amounts of ash into the air. Gudjon Helgason, airport operator Isavia’s press officer, said that operations at Keflavík Airport are going on as normal.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

20m ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...
How to survive Blue Monday this year
How to survive Blue Monday this year

Some say it may be the most depressing day of the year, but Blue Monday falls this year on January 15. While there's no science backing up that it's the most depressing day of the year, most experts...

51m ago

Defiant Netanyahu says no one can halt Israel's war to crush Hamas as conflict reaches 100-day mark
Defiant Netanyahu says no one can halt Israel's war to crush Hamas as conflict reaches 100-day mark

Israel will pursue its war against Hamas until victory and will not be stopped by anyone, including the world court, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a defiant speech Saturday, as the fighting...

36m ago

Top Stories

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

20m ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...
How to survive Blue Monday this year
How to survive Blue Monday this year

Some say it may be the most depressing day of the year, but Blue Monday falls this year on January 15. While there's no science backing up that it's the most depressing day of the year, most experts...

51m ago

Defiant Netanyahu says no one can halt Israel's war to crush Hamas as conflict reaches 100-day mark
Defiant Netanyahu says no one can halt Israel's war to crush Hamas as conflict reaches 100-day mark

Israel will pursue its war against Hamas until victory and will not be stopped by anyone, including the world court, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a defiant speech Saturday, as the fighting...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

13h ago

2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

13h ago

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.
2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.
1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.
More Videos