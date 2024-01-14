Ilya Samsonov will start for Maple Leafs against Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov. (Frank Gunn/CP Photo)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted January 14, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated January 14, 2024 1:25 pm.

Ilya Samsonov will make his first start in goal since Dec. 29 when the Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe made the announcement after morning meetings, after refusing to reveal his starter when asked on Saturday.

Samsonov has had a difficult season, posting an .862 save percentage and 3.94 goals-against average, to go with a 5-2-6 record in 15 games. His last four outings were all losses and saw him allow 25 goals.

The club put the 26-year-old on waivers and then sent him down to the American Hockey League, where he eventually practised with the Leafs’ lower-level affiliate. He did not play a game while with the Marlies and was recalled on Wednesday to back up veteran Martin Jones, who has taken over the starting role in the Russian’s absence and the injury to Joseph Woll.

There was speculation that Keefe would try rookie Swedish goalie Dennis Hildeby, who was recently called up to back up Jones when Samsonov was demoted, but Keefe opted to go back to his nominal No. 1.

Additionally, Keefe is making one other change a day after his team blew a three-goal lead to the Avalanche en route to a 5-3 loss. Veteran defenceman Mark Giordano, 40, is being given the night off in place of Connor Timmins, who has not played since Dec. 21.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for suspect in east-end assault
Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale. Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in...

1h ago

Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver
Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver

Police are looking for a suspect after a TTC driver was assaulted in the east-end of the city last December. Investigators say a man boarded the 503 Kingston Road streetcar at the Bingham Loop at Victoria...

1h ago

Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark
Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a home in northern Israel on Sunday, killing two civilians and renewing concerns about the risk of a second front erupting in the Israel-Hamas war. The deadly...

1h ago

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

6h ago

Top Stories

Police search for suspect in east-end assault
Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale. Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in...

1h ago

Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver
Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver

Police are looking for a suspect after a TTC driver was assaulted in the east-end of the city last December. Investigators say a man boarded the 503 Kingston Road streetcar at the Bingham Loop at Victoria...

1h ago

Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark
Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a home in northern Israel on Sunday, killing two civilians and renewing concerns about the risk of a second front erupting in the Israel-Hamas war. The deadly...

1h ago

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

19h ago

2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

19h ago

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.
2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.
1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.
More Videos