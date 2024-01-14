Ilya Samsonov will start for Maple Leafs against Red Wings

Ilya Samsonov will make his first start in goal since Dec. 29 when the Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe made the announcement after morning meetings, after refusing to reveal his starter when asked on Saturday.

Samsonov has had a difficult season, posting an .862 save percentage and 3.94 goals-against average, to go with a 5-2-6 record in 15 games. His last four outings were all losses and saw him allow 25 goals.

The club put the 26-year-old on waivers and then sent him down to the American Hockey League, where he eventually practised with the Leafs’ lower-level affiliate. He did not play a game while with the Marlies and was recalled on Wednesday to back up veteran Martin Jones, who has taken over the starting role in the Russian’s absence and the injury to Joseph Woll.

There was speculation that Keefe would try rookie Swedish goalie Dennis Hildeby, who was recently called up to back up Jones when Samsonov was demoted, but Keefe opted to go back to his nominal No. 1.

Additionally, Keefe is making one other change a day after his team blew a three-goal lead to the Avalanche en route to a 5-3 loss. Veteran defenceman Mark Giordano, 40, is being given the night off in place of Connor Timmins, who has not played since Dec. 21.