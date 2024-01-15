Live Updates: Emmys 2023

Mekki Leeper, left, and Ronald Gladden arrive at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 6:40 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 7:43 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmys are finally here!

The 75th Emmys were delayed because of the Hollywood strikes, catapulting them from their usual perch in late summer or early fall to squarely in the midst of winter – better known in Hollywood as awards season.

Follow along for our live coverage of tonight’s Emmys.

For more of our Emmys coverage:

MAKE WAY FOR THE PRESIDENT

On the carpet, Issa Rae, President “Barbie” herself, spoke to the AP about a recent viral clip in which two young girls from the hit web series “Recess Therapy” expressed their love of Rae’s role.

At last week’s Golden Globes, the girls approached Issa and cheered “I saw you on ‘Barbie.’ You were the president… I wanted to be you when I was (watching) ‘Barbie.’” They handed her a friendship bracelet, which Rae wore to the Emmys.

“It says ‘winners,’ I can’t take this off. I’ve been coordinating with it,” Rae exclaimed, showing off the bracelet. “They were just so sweet and excited to meet this version of me. I felt proud and honored.” ______

Kieran Culkin hasn’t seen that ‘Succession’ finale

As celebrities started hitting the silver carpet bright and early Monday afternoon, “Succession” actor Kieran Culkin revealed he has yet to finish his own critically acclaimed series.

“I haven’t even seen the last episode yet,” he told AP’s Krysta Fauria.

But it’s not on purpose.

“I’m sure if I talked to a therapist, you could probably come up with a lot of reasons why I haven’t seen it,” the Roman Roy actor joked.

______It’s 2024. Why are they calling it the 2023 Emmys?

Well, they were supposed to have been in 2023. We haven’t had an Emmys ceremony since September 2022, in fact. The 75th Emmys were delayed because of the Hollywood strikes, catapulting them from their usual perch in late summer or early fall to squarely in the midst of winter – better known in Hollywood as awards season.

The temporary shift does have some rather confusing side effects. The Emmys already have what some consider a counterintuitive eligibility window, as AP’s Alicia Rancilio broke down last April. Had the 75th Emmys not been delayed, they still would have aired more than a year after the finale of Season 1 of “The Bear,” which is up for several awards. Now, the show is even further behind: Two seasons of the show have come and gone, and Jeremy Allen White has Golden Globes for both – but is still waiting to see if he collects a statuette from the Television Academy for his work in 2022.

______How to watch the Emmys red – sorry, silver – carpet

If you missed the pep of E! during last week’s Golden Globes, fret not: The channel is back with its “Live from E!” coverage at 5 p.m. Eastern, three hours before the telecast kicks off. The first hour is hosted by Zuri Hall, Amber Ruffin and Zanna Roberts Rassi, before Laverne Cox and comedian Heather McMahan take over. And if that’s not enough, E! is throwing an after-party that begins at 11 p.m., featuring Real Housewives Garcelle Beauvais and Jenna Lyons.

If you want an alternative, People and Entertainment Weekly are cohosting their own show from the silver carpet, streaming on their website and YouTube.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

2h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

4m ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

55m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

8h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

2h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

4m ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

55m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

1h ago

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

6h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

8h ago

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

23h ago

2:11
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys

The NHL All-Star game jerseys have been revealed and fans have some interesting takes on the threads that were created, in part, by The Biebs. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

22h ago

More Videos