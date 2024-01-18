Man critically wounded in Brampton shooting

A man in his 20s has suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton.

Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

There was no immediate suspect information.