Man critically wounded in Brampton shooting

Yellow police tape
Yellow police tape is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 18, 2024 7:59 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 9:21 pm.

A man in his 20s has suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton.

Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

There was no immediate suspect information.

