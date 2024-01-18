Over 580,000 beds are under recall because they can break or collapse during use

FILE - In this May 16, 2011 file photo, the Walmart logo is displayed on a store in Springfield, Ill. More than a half a million beds sold at retailers like Walmart and Wayfair are under recall because they can break during use, which has resulted in dozens of injuries. The recall impacts several different models and sizes of upholstered low profile standard and platform beds from Home Design, Inc. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 2:36 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 2:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a half a million beds sold at retailers like Walmart and Wayfair are under recall because they can break during use, which has resulted in dozens of injuries.

The recall impacts several different models and sizes of upholstered low profile standard and platform beds from Home Design, Inc. The Silver Lake, Indiana-based furniture wholesaler says it has received 128 reports of these beds “breaking, sagging or collapsing” when used, including 36 unspecified injuries to date.

Both Home Design and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are urging consumers with the now-recalled beds to stop using them immediately — and contact the company for free replacement slats and side rails.

Consumers can identify if their bed is being recalled checking the list of impacted models and corresponding part number, which can be found on both the CPSC’s Thursday recall notice and on Home Design’s website. To receive the free repair kit, you’ll need to email Home Design photos of the bed or proof of purchase as well as the headboard’s “law label.”

The recalled beds, which were manufactured in Malaysia, were sold at Wayfair, Walmart.com and Overstock.com between July 2018 and November 2023. Prices ranged from $100 to $300.

The recall impacts more than 527,000 Home Design beds in the U.S. and nearly 56,000 in Canada.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

2h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

1h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

14m ago

Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton
Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton

The Ford government has agreed to expand the Hazel McCallion Light Rail Transit (LRT) into downtown Mississauga and Brampton despite making cuts to the project in recent years. The province's move follows...

35m ago

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

2h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

1h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

14m ago

Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton
Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton

The Ford government has agreed to expand the Hazel McCallion Light Rail Transit (LRT) into downtown Mississauga and Brampton despite making cuts to the project in recent years. The province's move follows...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

4h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

20h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

21h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

22h ago

5:53
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms

The Toronto District School Board will debate a ban on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday night, in an effort to curb inappropriate use. Caryn Ceolin speaks with a trustee who is in favour of restrictions.
More Videos