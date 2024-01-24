Biden regulators target transaction-declined fees, considered another type of bank ‘junk fee’

Fees on a concert ticket receipt are shown in this photo taken Nov. 1, 2023, in New York. The Biden administration proposed banning another type of bank “junk fee” on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 targeting fees that are typically charged by banks when a transaction is declined in real time. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

By Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 5:24 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 5:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration proposed banning another type of bank “junk fee” on Wednesday, targeting fees that are typically charged by banks when a transaction is declined in real time.

It’s the second major proposal by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over fees that Americans sometimes run into when they bank, following the bureau’s announcement that it plans to reduce overdraft fees to as little as $3.

The CFPB’s proposal focused on a narrower set of transactions: when a customer tries to withdraw money, send a payment immediately, or make a purchase, and that transaction is declined at the time of the transaction due to lack of sufficient funds. The CFPB used the example of a customer trying to buy $100 in groceries with $90 in their bank account, and the transaction is declined at checkout.

When this happens, banks can charge a fee when a customer attempts to withdraw or debit their account more than their available funds. This fee, which the bureau has previously estimated to be around $34, would be entirely banned under the CFPB’s new rules.

These types of transactions differ from overdrafts because a transaction in an overdraft scenario is approved and that customer’s account goes negative. They are also different from non-sufficient fees — also known as “bounced check fees” — because those transactions were also preapproved by the customer, like a gym membership or utility bill.

Unlike the overdraft regulations announced last week, the bureau’s proposed regulations would apply to all banks and credit unions, even small banks. The overdraft rule applied only to larger banks with more than $10 billion in assets.

“Banks should be competing to provide better products at lower costs, not innovating to impose extra fees for no value,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in a statement.

The bureau did not give an estimate on how many of these specific transactions were still occurring. The bureau’s research shows that banks with over $10 billion in assets have eliminated nearly all of their non-sufficient-funds fee revenue over the last several years.

Appointed by President Joe Biden to the CFPB in 2021, Chopra has focused a significant part of the bureau’s work on combating unnecessary fees and what he considers exploitative practices by the banks. Biden has made the elimination of “junk fees” one of the cornerstones of his administration’s economic agenda heading into the 2024 election.

Banks, which have seen the recent moves by the CFPB as politically tinged, said the bureau’s decision to regulate this narrow set of fees was unnecessary.

“Today’s CFPB press release conjures up a bank fee that the Bureau itself concedes few – if any – banks charge and proposes a rule to prevent banks from charging this mysterious fee in the future,” said Rob Nichols, president and CEO of the American Bankers Association. “As an independent regulator, the Bureau should leave politics to the campaign trail.”

Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

45m ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

4h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

28m ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

4h ago

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

45m ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

4h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

28m ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.

5h ago

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic
2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.
0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
More Videos