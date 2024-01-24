Federal officials consider adding 10 more species – including a big bumble bee – to endangered list

By Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 2:47 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 2:57 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials announced Wednesday they will consider adding 10 new species to the Endangered Species Act, including a big bumble bee that serves as a key pollinator across the United States.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said they had completed 90-day reviews of petitions to add the species to the list and determined that listing may be warranted. The finding triggers reviews of the species’ status.

One of the more prominent species up for consideration is the Southern Plains bumble bee, a large black-and-yellow bumble bee that inhabits open prairies, meadows and grasslands in the Midwest, the mid-Atlantic states and the Plains states from Texas to North Dakota. It’s also found in the grasslands and savannas in the southeastern U.S., including Florida. Queens can grow as large as an inch (26 mm); workers can grow to as large as three-quarters of an inch (18 mm).

The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2022 to include the bee on the Endangered Species List. According to the center, habitat loss and degradation as well as pesticides have led to sharp population declines in the southern Plains states, including Texas and Oklahoma as well as in Alabama and Mississippi.

The other species under review include the betta hendra and the betta rutilans, freshwater fish found in Borneo; the Hickory Nut Gorge salamander, an amphibian found in western North Carolina; the pygmy rabbit, a small rabbit found in mountainous areas of the western U.S.; and the Railroad Valley toad, a small toad that lives only in the wetlands of the Lockes Wildlife Management Area in Nye County, Nevada.

Also up for review are the Southwest spring firefly, an invertebrate native to Arizona that faces habitat loss due to alteration or loss of ground and surface water flows, livestock grazing and mining; the white-margined penstemon, a rare perennial plant found only in the Mojave Desert; and the yellow-spotted woodland salamander, which lives on the Appalachian plateau in Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials decided not to review the status of the Eastern hellbender, an aquatic salamander that lives in streams across 15 states. The agency included Eastern hellbenders who live in Missouri on the Endangered Species List in 2021.

More than 1,300 species are listed as either endangered or threatened in the U.S. under the Endangered Species Act. Listing protects organisms from being harmed, killed, imported or exported. Listing also mandates development and implementation of population recovery plans.

Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

4m ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

1h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

1h ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

1h ago

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

4m ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

1h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

1h ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

21h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:38
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades

A new study shows some groups will see a higher spike than others in the number of people living with dementia in the coming decades. Dilshad Burman with what the numbers reveal, and how they can inform dementia care in Canada.

More Videos