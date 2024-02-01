US center’s tropical storm forecasts are going inland, where damage can outstrip coasts

FILE - This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken at 9:56 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Ian passing over western Cuba. The familiar “cone of uncertainty” produced by the National Hurricane Center to forecast the location and ferocity of a tropical storm is getting an update this year to include predicted impacts in inland areas, where wind and flooding are sometimes more treacherous than damage to the coasts. (NOAA via AP, File)

By Curt Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 3:54 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 3:56 pm.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The “cone of uncertainty” produced by the National Hurricane Center to forecast the location and ferocity of a tropical storm is getting an update this year to include predictions for inland areas, where wind and flooding are sometimes more treacherous than damage to the coasts.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Thursday on the X social media platform that the new, experimental forecast tool will be ready around Aug. 15, just before the traditional peak of the hurricane season that begins June 1.

“This experimental graphic will help better convey wind hazard risk inland in addition to coastal wind hazards,” the center said in the post.

The traditional cone in use for years generally shows the forecast track of a hurricane or tropical storm but is focused on wind and storm surge along the coasts — and forecasters always warn not to focus on the center line alone. Heavy rains and strong winds can be deadly and cause significant damage inland, which happened in 2022 with Hurricane Ian, when 149 people died in Florida.

The goal of the expanded forecast cone is to make sure people who don’t live along a coast are aware of the dangers they could still face, said Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the hurricane center. The new cone features colors to show which places face threats in a much broader way than before. If someone lives in one of those areas, “you are under risk,” Rhome said.

There’s growing evidence that the impacts of climate change, such as rising sea levels, are making the most severe hurricanes even more intense and increasing the likelihood that a developing hurricane will rapidly intensify, leading to more flooding and more powerful storm surges battering coastlines, experts say.

After Ian blasted across the Fort Myers area — where the most people died and the worst damage was caused — the storm kept dumping rain and toppling trees across a wide swath of the state. Floods were reported around Orlando and its theme parks, south to Kissimmee, east to Daytona Beach, and in central Florida’s cattle and citrus country.

Ian produced between 10 and 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain across much of central Florida, the hurricane center reported.

People near rivers were deeply and possibly unexpectedly affected. After Ian slogged through inland DeSoto County and the Peace River flooded the community, Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen urged residents to flee, saying the river was unpredictable and dangerous.

The first named storm of 2024 will be Alberto. The 2023 season saw 20 named storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including seven hurricanes. Only Hurricane Idalia struck the U.S., coming ashore in the lightly-populated Big Bend region of Florida’s Gulf Coast but also causing significant inland flooding.

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

2h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

40m ago

Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike
Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Toronto's spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners -- but it won't be as high as initially proposed. Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough...

2h ago

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

2h ago

Top Stories

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

2h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

40m ago

Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike
Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Toronto's spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners -- but it won't be as high as initially proposed. Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough...

2h ago

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

17h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

21h ago

1:49
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience

Two Michelin star chefs converge on Canadian soil to celebrate Italy and its cuisine.  Stella Acquisto reports.

21h ago

1:59
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut

Canada's economy is growing and that could spell bad news for interest rates. Plus, a stunning admission from Boeing's CEO, and the U.S. Federal Reserve makes its own interest rate decision. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

1:07
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls for changes to the criminal code in response to a significant rise in auto thefts and violent crime across the Greater Toronto Area.
More Videos