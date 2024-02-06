Suspect wanted for allegedly setting fires outside Richmond Hill store
Posted February 6, 2024 10:02 am.
Last Updated February 6, 2024 10:10 am.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly who set two fires outside a store in Richmond Hill over the weekend, causing around $40,000 in damage.
Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Red Maple Road and High Tech Road, near Highway 7 and Yonge Street, around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4.
Firefighters worked to put out fires in two locations outside the store.
“Investigators believe the fires were deliberately started,” police stated in a release. “Damage is estimated to be close to $40,000.”
Police haven’t disclosed the name of the store, which was closed at the time.
No injuries were reported.
Police released a security camera image of the male suspect. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white baseball cap, black jacket, cuffed blue jeans, and black shoes.