Suspect wanted for allegedly setting fires outside Richmond Hill store

Police are seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly who set two fires outside a store in Richmond Hill over the weekend, causing around $40,000 in damage.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Red Maple Road and High Tech Road, near Highway 7 and Yonge Street, around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Firefighters worked to put out fires in two locations outside the store.

“Investigators believe the fires were deliberately started,” police stated in a release. “Damage is estimated to be close to $40,000.”

Police haven’t disclosed the name of the store, which was closed at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Police released a security camera image of the male suspect. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white baseball cap, black jacket, cuffed blue jeans, and black shoes.