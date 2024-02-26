Editorial Roundup: Ohio

By The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 7:12 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 7:27 am.

Toledo Blade. February 21, 2024.

Editorial: Confront gun culture

The change in political leadership in Michigan has allowed that state to take action to restrict gun ownership to those who can handle them responsibly.

Would that Ohio had the same political will.

Earlier this month, Michigan’s new slate of gun laws took effect. If properly enforced, they will help narrow the instances in which the wrong people can acquire guns that can rapidly fire high-velocity bullets.

Under new Michigan gun laws:

● Anyone who wants to buy a gun must now pass a background check.

● Gun owners must safely store all firearms and ammunition in the presence of minors.

● Family members, police, mental health professionals, roommates, and former dating partners may petition a judge to remove firearms from people whom they believe pose an imminent threat to themselves or others.

There was a brief attempt by the governor of Ohio to implement a red flag-type law in Ohio after a mass shooting in Dayton in 2019 that killed nine people and injured 27. The proposal was rebuffed by the Ohio General Assembly and did not resurface.

Our country is awash in guns, legal and illegal. Gun manufacturers make twice as many guns each year now as they did in 2010.

Someone who wants a gun in this country can buy one easily in a sporting goods store if they do not have a criminal or mental health record that might be an obstacle. But people who do face criminal or mental health obstacles can still find ways to get them, such as by having a friend or family member buy the gun or by acquiring a stolen firearm.

Even people who should be on a do-not-sell list have been able to buy weapons.

The man who fatally shot three emergency responders outside Minneapolis on Sunday was barred from buying guns in 2008 because of past assault convictions. Yet he was barricaded in a house with an arsenal of weapons and plenty of ammunition. How?

Minnesota has the 14th most stringent gun laws in the country, according to the gun violence prevention organization Everytown. And yet three heroic first responders were killed by a proven violent and well-armed individual who was not supposed to have guns.

In Kansas City, a joyous Super Bowl celebration was marred on Valentine’s Day by a deadly mass shooting arising from an argument by two armed young people who had never even met before.

We have a gun problem in this country. The problem is that gun ownership rights trump all other rights. All the rights, privileges, and liberties that we enjoy in this country are subordinated to the right of mass shooters and irresponsible young people to obtain semiautomatic weapons for which they have no legitimate need.

Michigan has taken a step toward curtailing the excessively easy availability of guns.

Ohio should have a governor and a General Assembly that does the same.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. February 22, 2024.

Editorial: Ohio lawmakers, stop dragging your feet on marijuana

Ohio lawmakers cannot ignore the will of the people much longer. Gov. Mike DeWine was right this week to ask them to stop dragging their feet on implementing rules for legalized recreational marijuana, which voters approved more than three months ago.

“What we don’t want to do is see a big black market expand in the state of Ohio with absolutely no control when people don’t know what they’re buying. So again, we need the Legislature to take action …” said DeWine, according to a report by WKRC-TV.

Ohio House Bill 86 would allow recreational marijuana to be sold, and it would increase the sales tax rate for it to 15%. But it is stuck in the General Assembly.

As WKRC’s report notes, the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control has also proposed new rules to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to apply for dual-use licenses. That way, they could sell recreational marijuana, too.

One can understand there may be some lawmakers who opposed the ballot measure.

It doesn’t matter. Their job now is to enact what the voters of Ohio said they wanted. Ohio’s Senate understood its job and passed its version of a bill in December.

But for members of the House, it seems the concept is a little tougher.

In mid-February, Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, told reporters “It’s a complex issue.”

Perhaps, but not nearly as complex as to warrant stalling to keep Ohioans from getting what they voted for.

Again, it doesn’t matter whether the lawmakers in the House agree with what voters decided. It wasn’t up to them. DeWine is correct that their petulance could end up being dangerous. It’s time for lawmakers to get over their perceived defeat and fulfill their responsibility to Buckeye State residents.

END

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

11h ago

York U academic workers set to walk off job today
York U academic workers set to walk off job today

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

2h ago

Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian prime minister announced the resignation of his government on Monday, paving the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority, which the U.S. hopes will eventually...

13m ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

17h ago

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

11h ago

York U academic workers set to walk off job today
York U academic workers set to walk off job today

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

2h ago

Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian prime minister announced the resignation of his government on Monday, paving the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority, which the U.S. hopes will eventually...

13m ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

11h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

13h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

2:05
Big warm-up in store
Big warm-up in store

With March just around the corner, more spring-like temperatures are in the forecast for most of the next week in the GTA and surrounding areas.
More Videos