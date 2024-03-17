Are smartphones the new cigarettes?

Not too long ago, cigarettes were everywhere. Lighting up in a restaurant, on a flight, or even in a doctor’s office was just part of the smoky fabric of Canadian life. Until it wasn’t.

Now smartphones are the constant thing we carry. We can’t seem to put them down. Will we ever?

Guest host Melissa Duggan speaks with Richard Warnica, a business reporter and opinions writer for the Toronto Star. He argues for the connection between smartphones and cigarettes, while sharing the lessons learned from butting out.

