Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing
Posted March 29, 2024 8:22 am.
Last Updated March 29, 2024 8:46 am.
A man has died after a stabbing in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West on Friday morning.
Police were called to the location for reports of a person with a knife outside an apartment building shortly before 7:00 a.m.
A man was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital in critical condition via emergency run. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Another man with a knife was arrested at the scene.