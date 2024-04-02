Driver dead after GO train collides with vehicle in Vaughan

One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a GO train at a rail crossing in Vaughan.

York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Rivermede and Bowes roads near Highway 7 just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police say foul play is not suspected in the crash.

Due to the collision investigation, GO trains on the Barrie line will not be able to move through the area until further notice.

Trains will run between Maple GO and Allandale Waterfront GO stations, with shuttle buses then taking passengers from Maple to Rutherford GO station and then to the Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

GO riders can also take the TTC between Union Station and the Highway 407 Bus Terminal, and to and from the Downsview Park GO station. Click here for GO updates.