Over 300 people dressed up as the sun in Niagara Falls and broke a Guinness record

If you’re wondering whether there is a Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people dressed as the sun,” the answer is yes, and it now belongs to Niagara Falls, Ont.

The same day as a solar eclipse crossed through Niagara Falls, the city says 309 people clad in red ponchos with yellow suns hanging over their chests gathered on a boat against the backdrop of the iconic falls and in the presence of an official adjudicator to set the new mark.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records confirmed the city as the new record-holder.

In a news release, the city says it took the title from Beijing-headquartered China Life Insurance Company Limited, which achieved the record with 287 participants in 2020.

“Congratulations to everyone involved, making this special day even more memorable,” a spokesperson wrote. “Thanks to Niagara River Trading Company for assisting the City of Niagara Falls in this Record Breaking Attempt.”

Niagara is no stranger to Guinness World Records.

The “fastest marathon flipping a pancake” belongs to a U.S. man who crossed the Casino Niagara International Marathon finish line in Canada, and a waterpark there holds the record for “most people howling simultaneously”.