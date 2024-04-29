Cigarette warnings to be printed on individual smokes in Canada

Canada has become the first country to sell cigarettes with health warnings printed directly on them to help people butt out or think twice about starting to smoke. A pack of cigarettes bearing exterior warning label and warnings on the filter tips of each individual cigarette is seen in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRES/Camille Bains

By Sonia Aslam and Hana Mae Nassar

Posted April 29, 2024 12:48 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 12:59 pm.

Canada’s requirement for warnings to be printed directly on every individual cigarette is officially taking effect.

The federal government says tobacco companies have until Tuesday, April 30, to ensure King Size cigarettes depict these new warnings. Retailers will have three additional months to make sure the warnings are there, by July 31.

Canadians may not start seeing warnings on regular size cigarettes — which are 70 to 73 millimetres in length — until 2025. Implementation for tobacco companies this size of cigarette is slated for Jan. 31 of that year, while retailers will have until April 30, 2025, to comply.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, King Size cigarettes are the most common size cigarettes sold. They are also the standard international size. It notes that 69 per cent of the Canadian cigarette market was comprised of King Size smokes in 2021.

There are six warnings in both official languages. They include:

Poison in every puff
Cigarettes damage your organs
Cigarettes cause cancer
Tobacco smoke harms children
Cigarettes cause impotence
Cigarettes cause leukemia

In addition to the written warnings, a new round of 14 pictures with warnings started rolling out in stores earlier this month. Cigarette manufacturers were given a deadline of Jan. 31, 2024, to bring in these new photo warnings.

A photo shows warnings printed on individual cigarettes in a pack featuring updated images in Canada.
Canadian cigarette package warnings on individual cigarettes. (Courtesy Canadian Cancer Society)

The new requirements were announced last year. Canada is the first country to do this in a bid to sway children away from picking up the habit.

Labelling the tipping paper of individual cigarettes, little cigars, tubes, and other tobacco products will make it virtually impossible to avoid health warnings altogether, Health Canada said in a release in May 2023.

The move builds on Canada’s mandate to include graphic photo warnings on tobacco products’ packaging — a groundbreaking policy that started an international trend when it was introduced two decades ago.

Canada has required photo warnings since the turn of the millennium, but the images haven’t been updated in a decade.

“A health warning directly on every individual cigarette is novel, unprecedented, and simply cannot be ignored,” said Canadian Cancer Society Senior Policy Analyst Rob Cunningham.

“These new health warnings will be there with every cigarette and every puff, and during every smoke break. The warnings will reach youth who experiment by borrowing cigarettes from a friend. The warnings will reduce smoking and the appeal of cigarettes, and thus prevent cancer and other diseases.”

The society says tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of disease and death in this country, with 46,000 Canadians killed each year.

-With files from John Marchesan

Top Stories

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic-identify fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

3m ago

'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May

A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May. It’s the latest sign of Canadians’ mounting frustration with the...

9h ago

HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist
HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is "harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian...

4h ago

3 persons of interest in murder investigation identified: Toronto police
3 persons of interest in murder investigation identified: Toronto police

Toronto police say they've now identified three persons of interest in the death of a 38-year-old man who fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto last week. Investigators were called to...

57m ago

