2 suspects wanted after reported armed robbery at Fairview Mall jewellery store

Two suspects are at large after a reported armed robbery at a jewellery store at Fairview Mall Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the mall on Sheppard Avenue East near Don Mills Road around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

There were no reports of injuries and an unknown amount of property was obtained. It is reported one of the suspects had a firearm.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing all black, black hat, a blue medical mask, and black and red shoes. The second suspect is white, between five feett nine to five feet 11 inches tall, wearing sunglasses and shorts.

The suspects fled in a black vehicle in an unknown direction.