Taiwan’s legislature passes changes seen as favoring China, reducing president’s power

Protesters against controversial bills that aim to expand parliament's oversight of government gather outside the Parliament in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Taiwan's Parliament resumed sessions on Tuesday to discuss and vote on a set of bills that includes controversial legislation that aims to expand Parliament's oversight of the government. (AP Photo/Taijing Wu)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 5:31 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 5:56 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature passed changes on Tuesday that are seen as favoring China and diminishing the power of the island’s president.

The changes pushed by the opposition Nationalist Party and its allies give the body greater power to control budgets, including defense spending that the party has blocked in what many see as a concession to China.

The Nationalists took control of the legislature with a single-seat majority after elections in January, while the presidency went to Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party, which favors Taiwan’s de facto independence from China. The Nationalists officially back unification with China, from which Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Thousands of people gathered outside Taiwan’s legislature on Tuesday to oppose changes being pushed through by the opposition Nationalist Party and its allies that would give the body greater power.

The Nationalists, also known as the KMT, took control of the legislature with a single-seat majority after elections in January, while the presidency went to Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party, which favors Taiwan’s de facto independence from China.

The Nationalists officially back unification with China, from which Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949. The proposed legislative changes would give them more power to control budgets, including defense spending that the KMT has blocked in what many see as a concession to China.

Taiwan’s legislative chamber was festooned with banners promoting both sides in the dispute, while arguments on the floor broke out into shouting and pushing matches.

