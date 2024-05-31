Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital.

Following an attack on May 19 by another inmate in Québec’s maximum security Port-Cartier Institution, CityNews has confirmed that Pickton has died from his injuries. He was 74 years old.

Pickton was convicted in 2007 of the murders of six women. He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years, the maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Canada.

The remains or DNA of 33 women, many of whom were taken from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, were found on Pickton’s farm, and he once bragged to an undercover police officer that he killed a total of 49 women.

Pickton’s confirmed victims were Georgina Papin, Sereena Abotsway, Mona Wilson, Andrea Joesbury, Brenda Ann Wolfe, and Marnie Frey.

In a statement later Friday, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says Pickton’s family has been notified of his death, along with victims who wanted to be notified.

The families and friends of women murdered by Robert Pickton gathered in February, one day before the convicted killer became eligible for day parole. (Courtesy Instagram / @butterfliesinspirit)

“We are mindful that this offender’s case has had a devastating impact on communities in British Columbia and across the country, including Indigenous peoples, victims and their families. Our thoughts are with them,” the CSC said.

The news of the attack came on May 21, when the Sûreté du Québec, the province’s police service, said Pickton was assaulted by a 51-year-old inmate and airlifted to a Québec City hospital, where he remained until his death.

For the families of Pickton’s victims, the news of his critical condition brought complicated feelings, including relief.

Tammy Lynn Papin said she “jumped up and down” when she heard the news about her older sister Georgina’s killer.

Georgina’s remains were found on the Pickton farm and her murder is one of only six for which Pickton was convicted of second-degree murder.

“We’re happy. Like, we’re really happy,” Tammy Lynn told CityNews on May 21, speaking on behalf of the Papin family. “It’s justice for us, and for all the other families.”

Lorelei Williams, left, rests her head on Michelle Pineault’s shoulder as they listen during a Coalition on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 3, 2017. The coalition of family members and more than 35 advocacy and support organizations voiced concerns about the roll out of the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The remains of Pineault’s daughter Stephanie Lane, were found on serial killer Robert Pickton’s farm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Tammy Lynn said she remembers her sister regularly, through prayer, a treasured photo of Georgina, talking to her, and making offerings of food and tobacco.

Cheam First Nation Chief Coun. Ernie Crey’s sister’s DNA was found on the Pickton farm after Dawn disappeared in 2000.

Crey told CityNews at the time of Pickton’s attack, “It’s over now. That’s it. For me, it’s over. We can’t forget them though. But it’s over now, for him.”

Crey took the time to reflect on the history and ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people.

His feelings about Pickton aside, Crey said the public cannot forget about victims like his sister all over the country. “The other women, they’re missing now.”

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Pickton was attacked on May 21. The attack happened on May 19.