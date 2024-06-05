Toronto police officer charged with assault after SIU probe into 2020 arrest

A Toronto police officer has been charged after a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe into an arrest that took place in July, 2020 in North York.

The SIU says it got involved after being notified by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) about the incident in June 2023.

It’s not clear why there was a three-year gap between the alleged incident and TPS coming forward about it.

During the investigation the SIU found that officers went to an apartment near Dufferin Street and Highway 401 after a man reportedly threatened another man with a weapon.

“There was an interaction between the officer and the man in the course of the man’s arrest,” the SIU explained.

“As a result of the SIU investigation, Cst Alain Arakaza is charged with one count of assault.”

Arakaza will face the charge in court in Toronto on July 8, 2024.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the SIU said in a release.