Toronto police officer charged with assault after SIU probe into 2020 arrest

Special Investigations Unit
Special Investigations Unit forensics van is seen in this undated photo. GETTY IMAGES

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 5, 2024 1:59 pm.

A Toronto police officer has been charged after a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe into an arrest that took place in July, 2020 in North York.

The SIU says it got involved after being notified by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) about the incident in June 2023.

It’s not clear why there was a three-year gap between the alleged incident and TPS coming forward about it.

During the investigation the SIU found that officers went to an apartment near Dufferin Street and Highway 401 after a man reportedly threatened another man with a weapon.

“There was an interaction between the officer and the man in the course of the man’s arrest,” the SIU explained.

“As a result of the SIU investigation, Cst Alain Arakaza is charged with one count of assault.”

Arakaza will face the charge in court in Toronto on July 8, 2024.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the SIU said in a release.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

23m ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

33m ago

Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus
Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at York University's Keele Campus, just outside the subway station. Students from York say they established the "York Popular University for Palestine...

3h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

4h ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

23m ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

33m ago

Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus
Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at York University's Keele Campus, just outside the subway station. Students from York say they established the "York Popular University for Palestine...

3h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate

For the first time in four years, the Bank of Canada has cut the key interest rate. Business Editor Kris McCusker with the reasons behind the decision, and whether more cuts could be coming in the near future.

9m ago

1:22
Possible strike could impact border crossings
Possible strike could impact border crossings

The union representing more than 9000 CBSA members says it could strike on June 6th. Brandon Rowe finds out what this could mean for travellers.

19h ago

1:59
Zach Edey headlines Raptors pre-draft workouts
Zach Edey headlines Raptors pre-draft workouts

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from NBA hopeful Zach Edey and fellow Canadians Tyrese Samuel and Emanuel Miller about their pre-draft workouts with the Toronto Raptors.

19h ago

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

19h ago

4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.

20h ago

More Videos