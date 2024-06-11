Chinese premier to visit Australia on Saturday

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. China's Premier Li Qiang will visit Australia later this week, officials said, in a further indication that strained bilateral relations are improving. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 2:48 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 3:12 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — China’s Premier Li Qiang will visit Australia later this week, officials said Tuesday, in a further indication that strained bilateral relations are improving.

Li’s visit will extend from Saturday to Tuesday, and will be the first by a Chinese premier to Australia since 2017, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Albanese and Li will hold an annual leaders’ meeting at Parliament House in the Australian capital Canberra during the visit, an Australian government statement said.

Li, the second most powerful official in China’s leadership, will also visit the Australian cities of Adelaide and Perth.

Li’s visit follows Albanese’s visit to Beijing in November last year, where leaders agreed to resume key bilateral dialogues and to further several areas of cooperation.

China imposed a series of official and unofficial trade barriers that cost Australian exporters up to 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) a year after Australia’s previous government demanded an international inquiry into the causes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of those barriers have been removed since Albanese’s government was elected in 2022.

“Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Australia is an important opportunity to engage directly on key issues for both our nations,” Albanese said in a statement.

“Australia continues to pursue a stable and direct relationship with China, with dialogue at its core,” Albanese added.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press


Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

updated

4h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

4h ago

Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1
Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1

The Florida Panthers have held serve in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers go to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead after beating the Oilers 4-1 on Monday. The high-flying Oilers managed just one total...

4h ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

11h ago

