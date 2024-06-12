Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio to LA Dodgers

The Blue Jays have agreed to a trade that will send utility player Cavan Biggio to the Dodgers for a minor-league player, an industry source told Sportsnet.

Right-handed reliever Braydon Fisher is reportedly coming to Toronto in the deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Biggio was designated for assignment Friday following six big-league seasons with the Blue Jays and nine in the organization. A fifth-round draft pick in 2016, Biggio debuted with the Blue Jays in 2019, the same season fellow second-generation players Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette reached the majors.

Now 29, Biggio has evolved into a versatile utility player capable of handling first, second, third, left and right, while also adding value on the bases. It’s presumable in that role that the Dodgers will use Biggio, who’s not slated to hit free agency until after the 2025 season.

At the plate, the left-handed hitter was batting .200/.323/.291 with two home runs in 131 plate appearances when the Blue Jays removed him from their roster.

Fisher has a 5.68 ERA between AA and AAA this year. In 19 innings, the 23-year-old RHP has walked 15 while striking out 30.

The trade will likely be announced on Wednesday.