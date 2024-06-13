Tom Green’s reality show, comedy special among new CanCon commissioned by Prime Video

Actor Tom Green looks on as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Ottawa Redblacks warm up at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Friday June 17, 2022. Green is returning to the small screen with three new projects on Prime Video – including a reality series about his life on a farm – as part of a new slate of Canadian content greenlit by the streaming service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2024 5:37 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Comedian and actor Tom Green is angling for a return to the small screen with three new projects for Prime Video – including a reality series about his life on a farm.

The shows are among seven new Canadian projects commissioned by the streamer, which also ordered two true crime series, a northern survival show and a docuseries about a woman who lost her memory.

The Pembroke, Ont.-born Green, known for his sketch comedy in the 1990s “The Tom Green Show,” will produce, direct and star in all three of his Prime Video ventures.

The streamer says “Tom Green Country” will offer a “heartwarming glimpse” into the comedian’s life away from Hollywood on a farm in Canada with chickens, a donkey and a mule.

An untitled comedy special is also in the works, as is a documentary looking back on Green’s career and “humble beginnings.”

Prime Video’s other CanCon projects include “In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery,” a true crime docuseries about a teacher’s drowning death in British Columbia, and another true crime series about a “currently unfolding case” in Toronto.

Also in the works is a show called “Hard North,” which challenges participants to build a homestead in the wilderness, and “50K First Dates,” the story of a 32-year-old woman who mysteriously lost the last 15 years of her memory.

Last year, Prime Video’s Canadian slate included “Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,” a documentary about the TV icon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24
Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24

Carolyn Parrish and Natalie Hart, who won the Mississauga Ward 5 council seat during the byelection, will both be sworn in on June 24, 2024.

3h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

5h ago

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

4m ago

Natural gas opposition 'ideological,' new Ontario energy minister says
Natural gas opposition 'ideological,' new Ontario energy minister says

CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's new energy minister is unapologetic about the province's use of natural gas to partly fuel growing energy needs, calling opposition to it "ideological." Stephen Lecce took...

2h ago

