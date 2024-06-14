Bat tests positive for rabies in York Region

File photo of a bat.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 14, 2024 4:53 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 5:04 pm.

York Region has its first confirmed rabies case of 2024 after a bat tested positive for the virus in Whitchurch-Stouffville, the region confirmed in a release Friday.

The release warns that the virus is often fatal for animals and humans, but a post-exposure vaccine is available for people who come into contact with a potentially rabid animal.

“The rabies virus affects the central nervous system of warm-blooded mammals, including humans, and is transmitted through a bite, lick or scratch from a rabies-infected animal,” the release states.

“While most reported cases involve wild animals such as bats, foxes, raccoons and skunks, dogs and cats are also at risk.”

York Region Public Health advises that if you’ve been bitten, scratched or had contact with a warm-blooded mammal you should immediately wash the wound with soap and water for a minimum of 15 minutes, seek medical attention and report the incident to York Region Public Health at 1-800-361-5653.

It also offers these tips to avoid possible infection:

•Do not feed, touch or allow pets to come into contact with any wild or stray animal
•Avoid moving or attempting to relocate any wild or strange animals, especially those that may be behaving oddly
•Ensure your pets are up to date on their mandatory rabies vaccination
•If you suspect your pet or livestock have come in contact with a bat, skunk, raccoon or another wild or stray animal, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible
•Take measures to keep wild or stray animals away from your home
•Contact a professional company to proof your home from nesting wild animals

