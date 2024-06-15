Brampton woman arrested for drunk driving, 3rd time in last 15 months: police

Police say they’ve arrested a Brampton woman for impaired driving for the third time in the last 15 months.

Peel police say a single vehicle crashed into a Mississauga home back on May 30. While there were no reported injuries as a result of the crash, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

On June 13, police identified and arrested 32-year-old Susanna Cherian. She has been charged with dangerous operation, obstructing police, impaired driving, failing to remain, failing to give required information and breach of a probation order.

“This was her third arrest in the last 15 months for similar related offences,” police said in a release.