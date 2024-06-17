Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2024 9:04 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 9:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,587.88, down 51.22 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 37 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $46.25 on 45.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $49.97 on 11.2 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 80 cents or 1.50 per cent to $52.45 on 11.2 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Finance. Down 16 cents or 0.25 per cent to $65.15 on 9.6 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 65 cents or 0.87 per cent to $73.88 on 8.2 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 40 cents or 10.15 per cent to $4.34 on 7.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Corus Entertainment Inc. says Doug Murphy is retiring as president and CEO of the company and will be replaced by pair of company veterans. Murphy joined the television and radio broadcaster in 2003 as executive vice-president, business development, and held successively more senior positions until he was appointed as president and chief executive in 2015. The parent company of Global Television says executives Troy Reeb and John Gossling have been appointed as co-chief executives, effective immediately. Gossling will also continue in his role as chief financial officer.

Rona Inc. has promoted J.P. Towner to the job of president and chief executive. Towner joined the home improvement retailer in October 2023 as chief financial officer. Before moving to Rona, he served as chief financial officer at Dollarama and executive vice-president and chief financial officer at Pomerleau Inc. Towner takes over from Andrew Iacobucci who Rona says is no longer with the organization.

Taseko Mines Ltd. says it has reached a tentative agreement with striking employees at its Gibraltar Mine in central British Columbia. The deal is subject to ratification by the workers, who are represented by Unifor. Voting is expected to take place on Monday and Tuesday. Workers at the open pit copper-and-molybdenum mine have been on strike since June 1. Taseko says if the agreement is ratified, it expects to resume operations at the mine 200 kilometres south of Prince George, B.C., on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

