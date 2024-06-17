Probe into Oshawa-area drug dealing and human trafficking results in nearly 100 arrests

Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/DRPS

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 17, 2024 1:53 pm.

Nearly a hundred suspected criminals are likely shaken and stirred after Project Martini — a Durham Regional Police probe into drug dealing and human trafficking.

The five-week long project resulted in 92 people being arrested. They face a total of 113 charges.

The investigation began in May after business owners and residents in parts of Durham Region expressed concerns about human trafficking and drug activity.

“Project Martini used overdose data to drive enforcement and direct support efforts to the areas that would have the greatest impact on community and victim safety,” police said in a release.

Eleven search warrants were executed with officers seizing more than three kilograms of methamphetamine, over one kilogram of cocaine, close to one kilogram of fentanyl, and $30,000 in cash.

The total street value of the seized drugs is more than $600,000, police said.

While the investigation was primarily focused in Oshawa, police say it expanded into parts of Clarington, Whitby and Ajax.

Durham police note that while they are trying to punish drug dealers and human traffickers, they are also working hard to help victims.

“Recognizing that enforcement efforts alone can’t solve these issues, team members also referred 62 people to public health support programs and another 38 to support programs for sex-trade workers.”

