Canada lists Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terror group

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Canada has listed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, following months of mounting political pressure to do so.

Members of Parliament voted unanimously in May to list the IRGC, a branch of Iran’s Armed Forces, as a terrorist entity.

The Liberals have said in the past that doing so could affect a number of people who had no choice but to be drafted into the organization.

The federal government had already barred tens of thousands of prominent Iranian government officials from entering Canada, including top IRGC members.

Canada had also listed the Quds Force, a branch of the IRGC, as a terrorist entity.

Iran shot down a Ukrainian Airlines plane in early 2020, killing all on board, including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents whose families have been calling for the IRGC to be listed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

