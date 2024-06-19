Canada lists Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terror group

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc rises during Question Period, Monday, June 17, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2024 2:00 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 2:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Canada has listed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, following months of mounting political pressure to do so.

Members of Parliament voted unanimously in May to list the IRGC, a branch of Iran’s Armed Forces, as a terrorist entity.

The Liberals have said in the past that doing so could affect a number of people who had no choice but to be drafted into the organization.

The federal government had already barred tens of thousands of prominent Iranian government officials from entering Canada, including top IRGC members.

Canada had also listed the Quds Force, a branch of the IRGC, as a terrorist entity.

Iran shot down a Ukrainian Airlines plane in early 2020, killing all on board, including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents whose families have been calling for the IRGC to be listed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

2h ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is reviewing video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto that members of the Muslim community say is spreading dangerous Islamophobia. The cube van is adorned with...

1h ago

Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan
Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling...

updated

2h ago

U of T tells court pro-Palestinian encampment took control of front campus
U of T tells court pro-Palestinian encampment took control of front campus

Lawyers for the University of Toronto are telling an Ontario court that protesters took control of its property when they set up a pro-Palestinian encampment last month and are preventing others...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

2h ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is reviewing video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto that members of the Muslim community say is spreading dangerous Islamophobia. The cube van is adorned with...

1h ago

Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan
Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling...

updated

2h ago

U of T tells court pro-Palestinian encampment took control of front campus
U of T tells court pro-Palestinian encampment took control of front campus

Lawyers for the University of Toronto are telling an Ontario court that protesters took control of its property when they set up a pro-Palestinian encampment last month and are preventing others...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

19h ago

1:36
Overnight fire displaces several residents
Overnight fire displaces several residents

A fire along Vaughan Road has displaced several residents. Brandon Rowe looks into the investigation and finds out what may have caused the fire.

19h ago

3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

16h ago

2:11
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears

Rumours are circling Ottawa, that federal parties could agree to end the spring session of Parliament early. This as polling shows nothing the Liberals have done since the new year, has made them any more popular.

20h ago

2:08
Where Biden and Trump stand on 2SLGBTQ+ rights
Where Biden and Trump stand on 2SLGBTQ+ rights

As the world celebrates Pride Month, Julia Benbrook looks at how Joe Biden and Donald Trump have shifted their stances on 2SLGBTQ+ rights over the years.

20h ago

More Videos