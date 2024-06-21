Edmonton Oilers defeat Panthers 5-1 to force Game 7 in Stanley Cup final

Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) celebrates his goal with teammate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) as Florida Panthers' Gustav Forsling (42) looks on during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Edmonton, Friday, June 21, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted June 21, 2024 10:58 pm.

The Edmonton Oilers have done the improbable and forced a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final.

The Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton Friday, their third consecutive win to level the best-of-seven series.

Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse — the last two in empty nets — scored for the Oil. Aleksander Barkov replied for the Cats.

The winner-take-all Game 7 is Monday in Sunrise, Fla. – a clash that looked unlikely a week ago when the Oilers fell behind 0-3 in the Stanley Cup final.

Edmonton wants to become the fifth NHL team to come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a series, with only the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs accomplishing that feat in the Stanley Cup final.

The Oilers are looking to join them, and end Canada’s 30-year Cup drought in the process.

The series was back in Edmonton in large part thanks to Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who became the first player in league history with consecutive four-point games (Games 4-5) in the final. He was kept off the scoresheet in Game 6.

More coming.

