Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop

Levar Tyrell, 41, of Toronto is wanted by police for allegedly firing a gunshot while being chased by the OPP. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 22, 2024 9:34 am.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 9:35 am.

Toronto Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly fled an OPP traffic stop on foot and fired a gunshot while being chased by an officer.

Investigators say an OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Lexus SUV on Friday at around 3:00 a.m. in the William Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.

The driver pulled over but jumped out of the vehicle and started running westbound on Lawrence, and then southbound on Marlee Avenue with the OPP officer giving chase.

“The suspect brandished a firearm and fired a single shot while fleeing from police,” a police release states.

Levar Tyrell, 41, of Toronto is wanted for discharge firearm with intent, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He’s also facing two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He’s described as five foot six, 170 pounds with a medium build, black braided hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

At the time he was wearing a bright blue T-shirt, navy blue shorts and black running shoes with white soles.

