Car dealerships face scam attempts after cyberattacks

TORONTO — An auto sales industry group is warning dealerships to be alert for scammers as outages continue after cyberattacks last week.

Illinois-based CDK Global, which provides software for multiple North American auto dealers, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday.

Canadian Automobile Dealers Association president Tim Reuss says members have flagged attempts from scammers to steal their log-in credentials by impersonating CDK representatives.

He says these bad actors are adding insult to injury and taking advantage of the situation which adds to “frustration” among the dealerships.

Reuss says dealerships are operational, but the system outage has slowed down the sales process as retailers spend more time filling out forms with old-school methods.

CDK has said it will take at least several more days to restore the system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press