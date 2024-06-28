‘We need new leadership’: Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — including a current member of his own caucus — now calling for new leadership.

According to multiple media reports, Liberal backbencher Wayne Long sent an email to caucus calling on Trudeau to resign — making the New Brunswick MP the first caucus member to make such an open call.

“For the future of our party and for the good of our country, we need new leadership and a new direction,” Long reportedly wrote in the email. “The voters have spoken loud and clear, they want change. I agree.”

Former Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has made a similar call. In a statement to CityNews she said Trudeau “has a legacy to be proud of, but it’s time for new ideas, new energy and a new leader. There’s too much at stake…”

McKenna served in Trudeau’s cabinet from 2015 to 2021.

Trudeau has not indicated that he plans to step down.

After Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled off the upset byelection win over Leslie Church in the former Liberal stronghold of Toronto-St. Paul, Trudeau tweeted: “Our Liberal team has more hard work to do to deliver tangible, real progress for Canadians. Let’s get back to work.”

Meanwhile, Mount Royal political scientist Lori Williams tells CityNews calls from within caucus carry weight.

“Within caucus a lot of pressure can be brought to bear either directly in a caucus meeting or indirectly through other channels as we’ve seen in the past.”

“I think that makes it much more difficult for Justin Trudeau to maintain his leadership of the party.”

Barry McLoughlin, of TLC Transformational Leadership Consultants, believes the PM should listen to the calls.

“Don’t be the captain that goes down with the ship, let somebody else take the wheel. Miracles can happen,” he said.