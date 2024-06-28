‘We need new leadership’: Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

Wayne Long and Justin Trudeau
Wayne Long, MP for Saint John-Rothesay speaks as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon look on during a visit to The Wellington, a new inclusive housing project in Saint John, N.B. on Wednesday, Jan.17,2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Hawkins

By Michael Talbot and Cormac Mac Sweeney

Posted June 28, 2024 6:03 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 6:08 pm.

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — including a current member of his own caucus — now calling for new leadership.

According to multiple media reports, Liberal backbencher Wayne Long sent an email to caucus calling on Trudeau to resign — making the New Brunswick MP the first caucus member to make such an open call.

“For the future of our party and for the good of our country, we need new leadership and a new direction,” Long reportedly wrote in the email. “The voters have spoken loud and clear, they want change. I agree.”

Former Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has made a similar call. In a statement to CityNews she said Trudeau “has a legacy to be proud of, but it’s time for new ideas, new energy and a new leader. There’s too much at stake…”

McKenna served in Trudeau’s cabinet from 2015 to 2021.

Trudeau has not indicated that he plans to step down.

After Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled off the upset byelection win over Leslie Church in the former Liberal stronghold of Toronto-St. Paul, Trudeau tweeted: “Our Liberal team has more hard work to do to deliver tangible, real progress for Canadians. Let’s get back to work.”

Meanwhile, Mount Royal political scientist Lori Williams tells CityNews calls from within caucus carry weight.

“Within caucus a lot of pressure can be brought to bear either directly in a caucus meeting or indirectly through other channels as we’ve seen in the past.”

“I think that makes it much more difficult for Justin Trudeau to maintain his leadership of the party.”

Barry McLoughlin, of TLC Transformational Leadership Consultants, believes the PM should listen to the calls.

“Don’t be the captain that goes down with the ship, let somebody else take the wheel. Miracles can happen,” he said.

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

2h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

43m ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

1h ago

Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre
Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre

Toronto city staff are looking into what legal requirements the province may have to operate or maintain the Ontario Science Centre, after Premier Doug Ford's government abruptly shuttered the facility...

3h ago

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

3h ago

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.
1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.
2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure "unnecessary" says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

