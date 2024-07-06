Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

While reported hate crimes in Toronto are down, crimes against the Jewish, Black and 2SLGBTQ+ communities are up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 6, 2024 8:54 am.

Toronto police say they’re looking for a man in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation after two people were injured.

In a Toronto Police Service statement issued Saturday morning, officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16.

Hate crime unit investigators alleged the suspect went up to the two victims and made “anti-gay remarks toward them” before the two people were assaulted.

Officers didn’t elaborate on the extent of the victims’ injuries or provide any other information about the incident.

In the statement, officers released a photo of the suspect wanted as part of the investigation.

They said he was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black shorts and pink shoes.

