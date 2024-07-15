The Big Story

The rise, fall and (maybe) rise again of the Newfoundland cod fisheries

A fisherman carries cod caught in the nets of a trawler
The federal government is ending the northern cod moratorium off the north and east coasts of Newfoundland and Labrador after more than 30 years. In this April 23, 2016, photo, a fisherman carries cod caught in the nets of a trawler off the coast of New Hampshire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Robert F. Bukaty

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 15, 2024 8:12 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, for 32 years a moratorium on cod fishing was in place in Newfoundland. When it hit, it cost tens of thousands of jobs, decimated the economy and changed the identity of the province. But now the ban has been lifted — sort of — and everyone is wondering what happens next.

Jenn Thornhill Verma is the author of Cod Collapse: The Rise and Fall of Newfoundland’s Saltwater Cowboys. “I think the quote from the federal government was, ‘historic return of the commercial northern cod fishery’ — it’s hard to call this that, given the quota is nowhere near what it used to be, the fish are a shadow of their one-time level of abundance,” says Thornhill Verma.  

Should the ban have been lifted? How far back have the cod come in 32 years? What will this mean to Newfoundland’s economy? And why are so many experts worried about how and why this decision was made?

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

1h ago

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

8h ago

2 charged in Ontario Disability Support Program robbery, police say more victims likely
2 charged in Ontario Disability Support Program robbery, police say more victims likely

Toronto police have arrested two men they say have been targeting Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) clients and allegedly stealing their funds. Authorities were notified of a robbery just before...

1h ago

SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Etobicoke balcony
SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Etobicoke balcony

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 43-year-old man in Etobicoke. The SIU says that Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

2h ago

