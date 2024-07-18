Canada selling one of its Manhattan apartments to cover cost of new $9M condo

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says the sale of one of its apartments in New York City is expected to cover the cost of a brand-new luxury condo it recently purchased for $9 million.

The Canadian government owns two apartments at a Park Avenue building in Manhattan, one of which is currently used as the official residence for the consul general in New York.

The second apartment is used by Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Global Affairs Canada says the former is being readied for sale, but won’t disclose what the listed price will be.

A spokesman says the new condo was bought because the old unit isn’t up to code and doesn’t meet the department’s standards.

Ottawa revealed it was behind the recent condo purchase after New York real-estate circles speculated King Charles himself bought the unit — since language on the deed cites “His Majesty the King in right of Canada.”

The Opposition Conservatives have made hay over the price tag, with Leader Pierre Poilievre vowing to fire consul general and former media personality Tom Clark if he becomes prime minister.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press