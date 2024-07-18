Toronto police probe reports of someone throwing objects at vehicles in Broadview North area

Toronto police are investigating after multiple reports of someone throwing objects onto vehicles in the Broadview North area.

In a statement, officers say the incidents began in March in the Pottery Road and Broadview Avenue area.

Investigators say two drivers reported damage to their vehicles by falling objects that were determined to be various sizes of metal BBs and glass marbles.

It is unknown where the objects came from or who was responsible.

A few months later in July, another motorist reported damage to their vehicle by falling objects.

Officers say an unknown person continued to throw objects, including glass, ball bearings, and marbles from a balcony onto vehicles travelling along Pottery Road.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are encouraged to be cautious in that area and to report any incidents to police.