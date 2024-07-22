Kahnawà:ke athletes prepare for largest long distance canoe race in Hawaii

Athletes at the Onake Paddling Club in Kahnawà:ke — south of Montreal — are training to compete at the world’s largest long distance outrigger canoe Race happening in Hawaii next month.

Five crews from the Onake Paddling Club will be participating in the three-hour long Queen Lili’uokalani race in Kona, Hawaii during Labour Day weekend.

Onake Paddling Club in Kahnawà:ke, July 22 2024. (Pamela Pagano, CityNews Image)

Sharon Rice began paddling at the club in 1972 and it’ll be her fifth time at the international race but for many athletes, it’ll be their first time.

The teams training on the water and in the gym have been preparing for more than 10 months for the competition.

Several boats are seen at Onake Paddling Club in Kahnawà:ke, July 22 2024. (Pamela Pagano, CityNews Image)

Throughout the years, athletes from the club, including Rice, have competed in the Canada Games and Alwyn Morris brought home gold and bronze medals from the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

The race will host 2,500 paddlers from all over the world.

The competition takes place Aug. 29, to Sept. 2.

Life jackets at the Onake Paddling Club in Kahnawà:ke, July 22 2024. (Pamela Pagano, CityNews Image)