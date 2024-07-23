Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics

Canada's players walk on the pitch ahead of their soccer match at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Canada's players walk on the pitch ahead of their soccer match at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2024 7:12 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 7:13 pm.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says a “non-accredited” member of Canada Soccer’s support team has been detained by French authorities in Saint-Étienne for allegedly using a drone to record New Zealand’s women’s soccer team during practice.

The organization says New Zealand Football registered a complaint on Monday.

The COC said in a statement released Tuesday it is “shocked and disappointed” over the allegation and apologized to the New Zealand Olympic Committee and New Zealand Football.

It said it is reviewing next steps with the International Olympic Committee, Paris 2024, Canada Soccer and FIFA.

The COC said it will provide an update Wednesday.

Canada, the defending Olympic women’s soccer champion, is scheduled to open its tournament against New Zealand on Friday in Saint-Étienne.

Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March
Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness. Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on...

2h ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

2h ago

Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible
Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible

An 81-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in North York. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. Sunday for...

1h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly stealing $55,000 worth of clothing from Queen Street stores
Toronto man arrested for allegedly stealing $55,000 worth of clothing from Queen Street stores

Police have arrested a Toronto man they allege stole more than $55,000 worth of clothing from numerous clothing businesses on Queen Street West. The suspect was arrested at a store in the Queen Street...

1h ago

2:56
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.

8h ago

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
3:00
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out

The race for the White House could pit a former prosecutor against a recent felon. That's just one of the headlines circulating as Joe Biden passes the Democratic torch to Kamala Harris. Brandon Choghri has more.
2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.
2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos