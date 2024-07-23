Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics

The Canadian Olympic Committee says a “non-accredited” member of Canada Soccer’s support team has been detained by French authorities in Saint-Étienne for allegedly using a drone to record New Zealand’s women’s soccer team during practice.

The organization says New Zealand Football registered a complaint on Monday.

The COC said in a statement released Tuesday it is “shocked and disappointed” over the allegation and apologized to the New Zealand Olympic Committee and New Zealand Football.

It said it is reviewing next steps with the International Olympic Committee, Paris 2024, Canada Soccer and FIFA.

The COC said it will provide an update Wednesday.

Canada, the defending Olympic women’s soccer champion, is scheduled to open its tournament against New Zealand on Friday in Saint-Étienne.