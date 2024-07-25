4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking

Four men are facing almost 70 combined charges and police are searching for a fifth person in connection with an armed carjacking in North York earlier this month.

Police say just before 4 a.m. on July 8, a man and his friend stopped to pick up two other men in the area of Finch Avenue West and Jane Street. As they continued to drive, one of the two passengers allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the driver’s head and demanded he hand over the keys to the car. The two men then fled the area with the car.

On July 24, members of the Hold Up Squad along with the Emergency Task Force carried out two search warrants. At one of the locations, one of the carjacking suspects was found along with three other men. During the search, officers recovered two handguns, a replica handgun, a quantity of ammunition, a quantity of fentanyl and other items of related to the carjacking investigation.

Leshawn Biggart, 21, of Toronto faces 24 gun and drug-related charges including robbery with a firearm and six counts of failing to comply with probation.

Tafari Greene, 23, of Toronto faces 16 gun and drug-related charges including two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Jason Seymour, 18, of Toronto faces 17 gun and drug-related charges including two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Darnell Vassal, 22, of Toronto faces 12 gun and drug-related charges.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Nathan Glenn Osman of Toronto who is wanted for robbery while armed with a firearm, disguise with intent and failing to comply with a release order.