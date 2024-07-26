Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

Delegations arrive on the Iena Bridge, in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.
Delegations arrive on the Iena Bridge, in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP) AFP or licensors

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 26, 2024 5:28 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 5:49 pm.

Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Quebecois vocal powerhouse performed publicly for the first time since revealing she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, singing “L’Hymne à l’amour” originally performed by Édith Piaf.

Dion was the grand finale of a show that ran for more than three hours and featured performances by Lady Gaga and Aya Nakamura. About 6,800 athletes paraded down the Seine River to the Eiffel Tower on dozens of boats.

Dion has vowed in recent interviews that she would perform again after her devastating diagnosis led her to cancel a concert tour.

Stiff person syndrome is a progressive illness that can cause muscle rigidity and severe spasms as well as affect a person’s vocal cords.

In an April cover story for Vogue France, Dion told the magazine that her drive to sing live again pushed her to train like an athlete.

Dion performed at the 1996 Olympics opening ceremony in Atlanta, singing “The Power of the Dream” accompanied by Canadian producer David Foster on piano and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted about her performance on X, saying, “A proud Quebecer from Charlemagne is on stage at the Opening Ceremony!”

“Celine Dion is a Canadian icon, an incredible talent, and she overcame a lot to be there tonight.  Céline, it’s great to see you singing again,” read his post.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

1h ago

Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga
Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

3h ago

Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs
Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs

The Toronto Zoo announced the passing of two-year-old Masai giraffe Matu on Wednesday, while he was anesthetized for a castration procedure. After a necropsy was conducted Thursday morning, the Zoo...

1h ago

Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed
Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed

A court challenge to try and halt the Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place has fallen short. Ontario Superior Court Justice Lisa Brownstone dismissed arguments by the group Ontario Place...

2h ago

Top Stories

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

1h ago

Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga
Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

3h ago

Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs
Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs

The Toronto Zoo announced the passing of two-year-old Masai giraffe Matu on Wednesday, while he was anesthetized for a castration procedure. After a necropsy was conducted Thursday morning, the Zoo...

1h ago

Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed
Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed

A court challenge to try and halt the Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place has fallen short. Ontario Superior Court Justice Lisa Brownstone dismissed arguments by the group Ontario Place...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

6h ago

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

8h ago

2:03
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier about the recent news he would retired after this season.

7h ago

2:26
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers

As the Ford government moves to expand pharmacist powers, family doctors say the focus should be on funding primary care to address the massive shortage. Tina Yazdani reports.

22h ago

2:54
'Rain tax' considered for commercial properties to avoid flooding
'Rain tax' considered for commercial properties to avoid flooding

Providing incentives for property owners to prevent water run-off is among the policies being reviewed at Toronto City Hall. Mark McAllister looks at who may end up facing a stormwater charge.

More Videos