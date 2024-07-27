Police search for Markham woman missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’

Photo of Markham woman Ying Zhang
Photo of Markham woman Ying Zhang. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 27, 2024 9:10 am.

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case Road around 10:40 a.m. on July 25. Her family contacted police after she failed to return home from work that day.

“Police and Ying’s family are concerned for her well-being. This is out of character for her and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being treated as suspicious,” police said in a release on Saturday morning.

The 57-year-old Chinese woman is described as five-foot-seven with a medium build, straight shoulder-length, black and grey hair. She was last seen wearing blue scrubs and had a jade bracelet on her left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

